Sky Sports pundit predicts score outcome ahead of Wigan Athletic vs Cardiff City

Wigan Athletic are still searching for their first Championship victory on home soil this season and will be eager to get that against a Cardiff City side who have picked up a mere four points from six games away from South Wales.

The Latics have been mightily impressive away from the DW Stadium, but at their Greater Manchester home, they have accumulated just three points from five.

Playing at least a game fewer than most in the division, the Latics would still be able to take a play-off spot if they were to win their game in hand, displaying exactly how impressive away form has been.

For the Bluebirds, their search for Steve Morison’s successor continues, following the former striker’s dismissal earlier in the campaign.

Issuing his score prediction for this clash via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that this will finish as a 1-1 draw.

The verdict

Wigan have faced some tough fixtures on home soil, and whilst three points from five is by no means a good return, it is understandable why they have not been fully firing in Greater Manchester yet.

The Latics have developed a good habit of grinding out results away from home, but it appears when at home, a more possession-based style of play is implemented.

It was a surprise when news emerged of Morison’s dismissal, however, it has been a fairly positive start for interim boss Mark Hudson, as it remains to be seen if he will get the job on a permanent basis.

It is quite difficult to split the two teams, with a 1-1 draw perhaps the most likely outcome.