Sky Sports pundit predicts score as AFC Bournemouth host Blackburn Rovers

Bournemouth face yet another difficult test when Blackburn Rovers visit The Vitality Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

The Cherries have drawn their last three Championship games, allowing the automatic-promotion chasing pack to cut the gap.

Bournemouth have proven to be excellent this season, and whilst they have picked up a mere six points from their last five games, they still possess a six-point gap from West Brom in third.

However, Blackburn pose an extremely difficult test for Scott Parker’s men, with Rovers picking up 13 points from their last five games.

Since their freak 7-0 loss to Fulham, Tony Mowbray’s side have responded terribly, scoring 10 times and conceding just twice in the process.

Blackburn are now just seven points from the Cherries, knowing that a victory on the south coast will significantly bolster their chances for automatic promotion.

Jotting down his prediction in his Sky Sports column, David Prutton expects an entertaining 2-2 draw to be played out.

The verdict

Despite their recent run of picking up just six points in their last five, Bournemouth put in a strong display to deny Fulham all three points at Craven Cottage last time out.

Blackburn are the in-form team of the division right now, and whilst Bournemouth possess an excellent defensive record, the relentlessness and quality of the Lancashire club’s attack mean that a goal-fest could be on the cards.

A 2-2 prediction is certainly a fair one, but it will also be no surprise to see either team edge this in its concluding stages.

Bournemouth will be hoping to create some more distance within the automatic promotion zone.