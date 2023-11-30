Highlights Sheffield Wednesday are currently in a dismal position, sitting at the bottom of the Championship and 12 points from safety.

Despite a recent draw against Leicester City and a spirited display, Wednesday's relegation rivals Huddersfield won their match, making their situation even more difficult.

David Prutton predicts another defeat for Sheffield Wednesday in their upcoming match against Blackburn, potentially pushing Blackburn into the top six and increasing Wednesday's battle for survival.

David Prutton believes there’s more misery ahead for Sheffield Wednesday, as he backed Blackburn to pick up all three points at Hillsborough this weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday 12 points from safety after dismal start

The Owls have had a turbulent few months since their promotion to the Championship, and they sit bottom of the Championship.

Despite the negative position, there is finally some optimism at the club, as they produced a spirited display to pick up a point at home to league leaders Leicester City, as the team appear to get to grips with Danny Rohl’s new style of play.

Not only did they get a draw, but they played very well, especially in the first half, as they pressed the Foxes to force mistakes. It was a similar story in the recent loss at Birmingham, where they had outplayed the hosts before struggling after the break.

However, unfortunately for Wednesday, whilst they got a creditable draw against Leicester, relegation rivals Huddersfield won at Sunderland, meaning they are now 12 points from safety.

So, they face a massive uphill task to stay up, but Rohl will be taking it one game at a time as they look to close the gap, with Blackburn up next.

Blackburn look to maintain good form

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have been a very entertaining watch in the current campaign, and they appear to have found their form after a mixed start to the season.

After pushing for the play-offs last year, there was hope that they could do similar this time around, although the off-field issues meant it was going to be a big ask for the Rovers chief.

But, a 4-2 win over Birmingham on Wednesday means that Blackburn are just two points and one place outside the top six, and in Sammie Szmodics they have one of the outstanding players in the Championship, and the top scorer.

So, they will head to Hillsborough with real confidence, and they will be particularly encouraged by their away form, as they have won the past four games on the road.

What has David Prutton predicted ahead of Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn?

The league table would suggest an away win is on the cards here, even if Wednesday are improved under Rohl and in high spirits given the manner of their draw against Leicester.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Prutton has predicted another defeat for his former club, as he went for a relatively comfortable 2-0 win for Tomasson’s side in his online column with Sky Sports.

That could potentially move Blackburn into the top six, and it will mean that Wednesday are facing an even bigger battle to stay in the Championship.

When is Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn?

The game will be played at Hillsborough on Saturday, December 2, with kick-off at 15:00.

Sheffield Wednesday won the last meeting between the two sides, which was at home, thanks to a Josh Windass goal back in 2021, but they would end up suffering relegation to League One that season.