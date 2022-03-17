Sky Sports pundit predicts potential Luton Town slip-up against Hull City

Hull City have been backed to hold Luton Town to a draw this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship.

Shota Arveladze oversaw an impressive Hull win at Coventry City on Wednesday night, moving the Tigers onto 41 points and 13 points clear of the relegation zone.

Sitting in 20th, there’s little to play for when it comes to the Tigers.

That’s not the case for Luton, though, with the Hatters fifth in the table following an emphatic win over Preston North End in the week.

Nathan Jones’ side are chasing promotion to the Premier League, but David Prutton has told Sky Sports how he expects the Tigers to hold them to a draw this weekend in Hull.

Prutton wrote: “Hull are virtually safe now. They enjoyed a good win at Coventry in midweek and a few more points should take them over the line. It is always a great achievement for a newly-promoted side to stay up in relative comfort.

“Luton recovered from their defeat at QPR last weekend to thump Preston in midweek. It shows the belief they have amongst the squad that they sit in the top six and look determined to hang onto it. But I think they could be held at Hull. 1-1.”

Earlier in the season, Luton helped themselves to a 1-0 win over Hull at Kenilworth Road as Elijah Adebayo’s early goal settled the contest.

The Verdict

Hull having nothing to play for (virtually) means that they are a dangerous weapon for any Championship side. They showed Coventry that in the week.

Luton are going to have to be sharp as they head to Hull. It’s a game that, on paper, they should be targeting three points from, although that’s not always that straightforward in the Championship.

With so much on the line and the play-off race really alive this season, any slip ups could be costly. Even a 1-1 draw might give the chasing-pack an added incentive.

