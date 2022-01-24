Sky Sports pundit predicts outcome of West Brom’s clash with Preston North End

West Bromwich Albion finally showed their goalscoring instinct – albeit very late in the day – for the first time in a while at the weekend when they dispatched lowly Peterborough United.

The Baggies had 27 shots on Saturday afternoon compared to Posh’s one, but it took them until the final 15 minutes of the match to make the breakthrough.

Goals from Cedric Kipre, Karlan Grant and Grady Diangana finally put Darren Ferguson’s side to the sword and kept Valerien Ismael’s side in the hunt for automatic promotion, especially with AFC Bournemouth losing.

They will face a bit of a tougher task on Wednesday evening though as Preston North End visit The Hawthorns, but they do so on the back of Ryan Lowe’s first league loss as Lilywhites boss.

With the addition of Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer though they will be looking to get back on track – Sky Sports pundit and former EFL midfielder David Prutton though cannot split the two sides and is going for a 1-1 draw.

“It looked for a long while like it was going to be another one of those afternoons for West Brom against Peterborough,” Prutton said on his predictions podcast.

“But they got their breakthrough and the goals soon followed, which they will hope is a sign of things to come.

“Ryan Lowe suffered defeat for the first time in the Championship since taking over at Preston against Swansea, and will be expecting more from his team on Wednesday night.

“I fancy this one to be a draw.”

The Verdict

From PNE fans’ perspective, West Brom may have just got their attacking mojo back at the worst possible time for them.

Looking at it in another way though, that was only against a poor Peterborough team and North End are more likely to pose a sterner test defensively.

No Daryl Dike though will be a massive loss for Ismael – the expensive January arrival will be out for weeks and that will be a welcome relief for the PNE defenders.

I can see a draw on the horizon though like Prutton predicted and a 1-1 scoreline seems like one that is reasonable.