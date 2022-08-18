Sky Sports pundit predicts outcome of Preston North End v Watford clash

Preston North End‘s excellent start to the season at one end of the pitch continued on Tuesday evening when Rotherham United visited Deepdale.

Unfortunately though, whilst the Lilywhites have proven to be extremely solid at the back, not conceding a single goal in their four Championship matches so far, they’ve also been extremely blunt in attack.

Just one goal has been scored by Ryan Lowe’s side so far, and for the third time this season already, a North End league game ended goalless as the Millers headed back to Yorkshire with a point.

Another side who claimed a point on their travels this week are North End’s opponents this weekend in Watford, who went to Birmingham City and, thanks to Rey Manaj’s first goal for the club, secured a 1-1 draw.

There is a possibility that Rob Edwards could be without two key players this weekend though, with both Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr the subject of offers from Premier League clubs, and there is every chance that they could be left out of the squad should deals end up being close to completion.

Despite that potential weakening of Watford’s side, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes the Hertfordshire side are going to come out on top against PNE by a scoreline of 1-0.

“It has been a strange old start to the season for Preston. Six points so far, four clean sheets from four, and just one – absolutely incredible – goal scored,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions column.

“It is hard to know what to make of Watford because you just don’t know what their squad is going to look like by the end of the window.

“But with the squad they have there now I think they should nick this.”

The Verdict

Watford fans will be worrying about the futures of Sarr and Pedro, and if they do not appear in the squad at Deepdale at 2pm on Saturday afternoon, then there will be major cause for concern.

Rob Edwards still has attacking options at his disposals, with new recruits Vakoun Bayo, Rey Manaj and Keinan Davis, but they’ll likely take a while to gel together.

And Watford, despite all their qualities, are coming up against a defence that have been extremely solid so far this season, not conceding a single league goal in 360 minutes of action.

This could potentially be the afternoon that PNE crack, but they really need to sharpen up their act in-front of goal, for all that they have been unlucky in all of the matches they have played that they haven’t won.