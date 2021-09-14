Sky Sports pundit predicts outcome of Nottingham Forest vs Middlesbrough

It has been a miserable start to the new Championship campaign for Nottingham Forest, with Chris Hughton’s side picking up a mere point in the process.

It also has not been the start that Neil Warnock would have hoped for, and after picking up four points in their opening two games, they are now without a win in their last four.

Forest have lost by a single goal in all five of their defeats thus far, grabbing their only point of the season against East Midlands rivals Derby County.

Boro, whose latest defeat came in the form of a 2-0 loss at Coventry City, have scored just a single goal on their travels so far, and that goal came against Fulham.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes that Forest’s problems will continue, predicting a 1-0 win for tomorrow’s travellers.

The verdict

Both clubs are currently under-performing, and despite being just six games in, the pressure is already mounting on Hughton.

They have been narrowly edged out in their defeats, but ultimately they have picked up a point in six games, and as a result, they sit at the bottom of the pile.

Boro have still proven to be hard to beat thus far, securing an opening day draw at Fulham. Saturday’s defeat was their second of the campaign, and in all fairness, the first one came in chaotic circumstances at home to QPR.

Both teams will be viewing this as a winnable game because of the opposition’s recent record, but Forest are in a position where they need to start picking up points.

