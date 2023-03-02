Sky Sports pundit predicts outcome of Lancashire derby between Blackpool and Burnley

Burnley‘s mission to secure promotion back to the Premier League as soon as they possibly can continues this coming weekend as they face a short trip from East to West Lancashire to take on struggling Blackpool.

It is a much shorter journey to their last two fixtures on the road, in which four points were taken from clashes with Luton Town and Millwall, and on paper it is a much easier task on the pitch as well.

The Clarets were delivered a helping hand by West Brom last weekend as their defeat of Middlesbrough stretched the gap between first and third in the Championship table to 19 points, meaning Burnley could officially secure their promotion in April if things go well.

Having picked up 38 points out of a possible 42 in their previous 14 matches, Burnley and Vincent Kompany are primed to return to the top flight at the first time of asking, and Mick McCarthy will not be relishing them coming to Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Seasiders did pick up a point at Turf Moor back in August after an ill-tempered 3-3 draw – that was under the management of Michael Appleton though.

Since McCarthy was appointed in January, the Tangerines have won just once in seven league matches and currently find themselves in the bottom three alongside Wigan Athletic and Huddersfield Town, who are all on 31 points and four points behind Cardiff City in 21st.

Unsurprisingly, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted Burnley to extend their unbeaten run to 15 in the league and for Blackpool to struggle again with a 2-0 success for the visitors.

“Blackpool are in a spot of bother,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

“Bringing in Mick McCarthy hasn’t really worked yet, and if he can’t get a tune out of them in this situation, you worry no one can.

“Burnley are a daunting opposition as well.

“They are cruising back into the Premier League and I can’t see the Seasiders getting in their way here.”

The Verdict

You won’t find many people who will be tipping Blackpool to get all three points here.

The new manager bounce has simply evaded Mick McCarthy, who is struggling to get a tune out of this Seasiders squad in the same way that Michael Appleton couldn’t seem to do.

They will probably be ripe pickings for the Clarets, who simply do not know how to lose right now, with their last league defeat against Sheffield United seeming like it was a long, long time ago.

Expect Burnley to record another comfortable success this weekend to move three more points closer to their aim of automatic promotion and to send their sell-out away crowd back up the M65 and M55 very happy.