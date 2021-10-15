Sky Sports pundit predicts outcome of Fulham’s clash with QPR

Fulham will aim to return to winning ways this weekend as they host West London rivals Queens Park Rangers.

The Cottagers suffered a heavy defeat to Coventry City before the international break, losing 4-1 at the CBS Arena.

Marco Silva’s side have won only one of their last four games, and will look to embark on another winning run this weekend.

QPR, meanwhile, will look to pick up from where they left off before the international break, recording home wins over Birmingham and Preston North End.

Mark Warburton’s side sit one place and two points below Fulham, and occupy the final play-off spot in the Championship at the moment.

It promises to be a good game between two local rivals, and Sky Sports’ David Prutton has predicted the outcome of the game.

He said: “There is a strand of inconsistency now about Fulham, which is something Marco Silva needs to resolve. They have missed the impact of Fabio Carvalho, but they can’t completely rely upon him at this stage of his career.

“Such has been the form of QPR this season that they will really fancy getting something at Craven Cottage. There should be goals in this one, as both teams like to attack. I’ll back an entertaining draw.”

The Verdict

I agree with Prutton here – Fulham have become a bit reliant on Carvalho, which isn’t necessarily a good thing given that he is only young his contract situation is still up in the air.

QPR come into this one having been excellent at home, but whether they can take that into an away game remains to be seen.

I predict a score draw.