Sky Sports pundit predicts outcome of Bristol City v Birmingham clash

Two teams who probably have nothing left to play for this season meet at Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon as Bristol City host Birmingham City.

The current Championship table suggests that neither side are threatened by relegation anymore but a play-off push – whilst not impossible – is incredibly unlikely, with Birmingham sitting in 20th position and the Robins in 17th.

Just three points separate the two teams though, although the Blues, who sit just two points above the drop zone to League One, are 14 points clear of 22nd-placed Barnsley.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that both Lee Bowyer and Nigel Pearson will have their eyes on the 2022-23 season now, and that could mean there’s a certain freedom for both sides in terms of attacking play and goals.

It won’t be goals galore in the eyes of Sky Sports pundit and former EFL midfielder David Prutton though, who has predicted on his Sky Sports podcast that it will be a 1-1 draw between the two sides which will probably please neither manager in the dugouts.

The Verdict

Both of these sides have exciting attacking options that could see a goal-fest ensue – so expect a goalless draw then!

Whilst the Robins and Blues are not mathematically safe, neither of these sides are going anywhere this season and it’s more a case of gathering some momentum to go into the following campaign with.

In Andreas Weimann and Antoine Semenyo, Bristol City have two very in-form forwards who could cause Birmingham’s depleted back-line a whole host of damage at the weekend.

But at the same time, Birmingham have Tahith Chong coming back to full fitness and he’s an exciting player in his own right – this really could go either way.