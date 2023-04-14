Reading take on Burnley in the Championship at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday.

Noel Hunt will take charge of the Royals for the first time after he was appointed as interim manager following the sacking of Paul Ince on Tuesday.

Ince was dismissed after a run of eight games without a win, with the late 2-1 defeat to Preston North End at Deepdale on Monday prompting the board into action.

The Royals currently sit 22nd in the table following their six-point deduction, one point from safety.

The already-promoted Clarets extended their unbeaten league run to 20 games with a 2-0 win over second-placed Sheffield United at Turf Moor on Monday.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson's second half double sealed all three points as Vincent Kompany's side capitalised on their numerical advantage after Wes Foderingham was sent off for the Blades early on.

Reading v Burnley prediction?

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes it will be another tough afternoon for the Royals, predicting a comfortable 2-0 win for the Clarets.

"It is up to Noel Hunt now to try and salvage Reading’s place in the Sky Bet Championship. I feel a little for Paul Ince, without the points deduction they would have been relatively comfortable," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"But it is hard to survive in this league when you drop into the bottom three. Burnley proved on Monday that they will not slow down under Vincent Kompany. There is a title to win and there are records to break. Away win for me."

Will Burnley beat Reading?

In truth, it is difficult to see anything other than a Burnley victory in this one.

It is an incredibly difficult task for Hunt to keep the Royals in the division and turn around their form that has long been in decline, but as a former player, he may have a galvanising effect on the club and fan base.

There is a little bit of extra motivation for Reading in this one as Burnley are aiming to beat their 106-point record, so if the hosts were to be victorious, it would mean the Clarets can no longer exceed that total.

But Kompany's men proved on Monday that they are not letting up despite having already been promoted and the Belgian will want his side seal the title as quickly as possible.

There is no doubt the Clarets come into the game as strong favourites as they look to take a step closer to being confirmed champions.