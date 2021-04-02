Sky Sports pundit predicts more Nottingham Forest woe as Cardiff City clash looms

Cardiff City have been backed by David Prutton to beat Nottingham Forest in the Sky Bet Championship this Easter weekend.

It’s been a tough run of results for Forest in the division, with Chris Hughton’s side without a victory in their last six fixtures.

However, they did pick up a morale boosting point last time out against Brentford.

This Easter weekend, they face another tough test against Cardiff, who are flying under Mick McCarthy and still have a very good chance of getting into the Championship play-off places this season after a turnaround under their new boss.

Offering a brief prediction in his column for Sky Sports, Prutton has predicted Cardiff will extend Forest’s wait for a victory and hand them another defeat, forecasting a 1-0 scoreline.

The fixture is a repeat of game-week two in the Championship.

When Forest hosted Cardiff at the City Ground, neither side’s season had began to shape, as the Bluebirds came out 2-0 winners against the Reds.

Kieffer Moore scored a brace that day, which were the first of his 16 goals in the Championship this season.

The Verdict

Hughton’s side will be desperate for a victory this weekend after a poor run of form, which won’t be easy either given Cardiff’s ability.

They showed in the reverse fixture how much damage they can do, whilst McCarthy’s arrival as boss has really given them a kick in the right direction.

Nevertheless, seven games without a win for Hughton is something he’s going to want to avoid.

