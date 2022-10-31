Sky Sports pundit predicts more misery for West Brom in midweek clash with Blackpool

The Carlos Corberan era began at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday afternoon, but it was the same old story as the Baggies suffered yet another defeat in the Championship.

An out-of-form Sheffield United arrived at The Hawthorns and they only needed the first half to put away the hosts, with goals from Oli McBurnie and Iliman Ndiaye condemning West Brom to a seventh league defeat of the season.

In their first 17 matches of the 2022-23 campaign, Albion have won just twice, an alarming stat which ex-Huddersfield boss Corberan needs to turn around, but they come up against an in-form outfit in the form of Blackpool on Tuesday evening.

The Seasiders have lost just one of their last six matches and followed up a Lancashire derby triumph over bitter rivals Preston North End over a week ago by coming from behind against Coventry City on Saturday to win 2-1, moving up to 15th in the table as a result.

Bookmakers have West Brom as odds-on favourites to secure their first home victory since August, however Sky Sports pundit and former EFL midfielder David Prutton thinks completely differently and that Tangerines boss Michael Appleton is going to return to his former club and secure a 1-0 victory, piling further misery on the Baggies fanbase.

“West Brom are bang in trouble,” Prutton wrote on his Sky Sports predictions column.

“They look worse now than they did before Steve Bruce left, and it is quite remarkable they are bottom of the league at this stage.

“Blackpool have enjoyed back-to-back wins and will be confident they can make it three in a row to pile more misery on the Baggies.”

The Verdict

Blackpool are flowing with confidence now after back-to-back league victories to propel them up the table, and they could take advantage of a fragile West Brom defence here.

However, if Carlos Corberan’s methods are starting to be drilled into the Baggies players by now, then it could be a completely different story to what we have seen for most of the season.

With the squad they have on paper, the Midlands outfit should be nowhere near the bottom of the table, and the expectation from some is that at some point, they will go on a positive run of results.

It may not necessarily be this week though, but Corberan will be desperate to pick up at least one victory before the break begins for the FIFA World Cup, or else it is going to be a long month of reflection behind the scenes.