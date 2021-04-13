Sky Sports pundit predicts more misery for Sheffield Wednesday as they prepare for Swansea City clash

David Prutton has backed Swansea City to pick up all three points from tonight’s game at Sheffield Wednesday.

A 4-1 defeat to QPR over the weekend has left the Owls seven points from safety and they only have six games to play. Therefore, they really need to beat the Swans, who are pushing for promotion.

Steve Cooper’s side had lost four on the bounce before Saturday’s hugely impressive 3-0 success at Millwall, which was arguably their best performance in months.

And, writing in his Sky Sports column, Prutton believes the Welsh side will kick on from that, as he went for them to edge a tight game at Hillsborough.

“Sheffield Wednesday just couldn’t keep the momentum going on Saturday as they fell to defeat at QPR. They may well need to win every game for the rest of the season now to have a chance of staying up.

“They may have run into Swansea just at the wrong time, though. They will be motivated to get over the line and guarantee their play-off spot as quickly as possible so they can start preparing. Away win for me. 1-2.”

Wednesday will take heart from the fact that they picked up a point when the two sides met earlier in the campaign.

The verdict

Swansea looked very poor leading up to the Millwall game, and with the Owls hammering Cardiff, you may have got a different prediction last week.

However, with the Swans putting in a brilliant performance at The Den, whilst Darren Moore’s outfit fell to a heavy defeat, you can understand why he is going for an away win.

Either way, it’s going to be a close game and it’s one that both need to win for very different reasons.

