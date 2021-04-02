Sky Sports pundit predicts more Brentford struggles as Huddersfield Town clash comes into focus

Huddersfield Town have been tipped by David Prutton to dent Brentford’s automatic promotion hopes this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship.

Thomas Frank’s side were stalling prior to the March international break, losing ground on Watford, who were motoring on and strengthening their grip on second place in the promotion race.

Tomorrow, Brentford will be tasked with reacting to Good Friday’s results when they travel to Yorkshire to take on Huddersfield.

Carlos Corberan’s side are fighting a very different battle, looking to keep themselves clear of the bottom three.

They are unbeaten in four fixtures in the Championship, which Prutton expects to continue this weekend by predicting a 1-1 draw at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Writing on his Sky Sports column, Prutton said: “We can’t read too much into this one because they play a day after a lot of massive games happening around them. Huddersfield have eased their relegation fears slightly with six points from four games before the international break, and will be looking to build on that.

“Brentford need to prove to themselves they can take a lead in a game and hold onto it, because it’s becoming a problem for them. It won’t be easy watching on the day before as their promotion rivals all play, either. I have a feeling this will be another draw for the Bees.”

Earlier in the season. Brentford cruised past Huddersfield, beating the Terriers 3-0 on their trip to West London.

Josh Dasilva, Marcus Forss and Bryan Mbeumo all struck in the second-half that afternoon.

The Verdict

The pressure is on Brentford in the Championship now, they sit fourth in the table and need a win to keep in touching distance of those above them.

By tomorrow, they will know what Swansea and Watford have done in terms of results, which will only increase the pressure on Frank’s side.

The Bees haven’t been dealing with that pressure well at all recently, which needs addressing somehow at Huddersfield.

Thoughts? Let us know!