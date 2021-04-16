Sky Sports pundit predicts Middlesbrough wait will continue v QPR

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted that Middlesbrough’s month-long wait for a win will go on when they host QPR at the Riverside on Saturday.

Neil Warnock’s side haven’t won a game since the 16th of March, taking just one point from their four games since.

That form has seen them drop out of play-off contention and they run the risk of slipping into the bottom half of the table if they don’t turn things around soon.

Their next chance to do that will be against the R’s tomorrow as Mark Warburton’s side travel to the Riverside looking to bounce back from their midweek defeat to Rotherham United.

On the Sky Sports website, Prutton has predicted that neither side will come away with all three points on Saturday – forecasting a 2-2 draw.

That result would rule both clubs mathematically out of the play-off race.

It’s unlikely to mean either side’s position changes significantly, though it could see Boro move into ninth should Millwall lose to Brentford, while the R’s may drop below Stoke City if the Potters beat Preston North End.

The Verdict

It’s hard to pick between the two sides, particularly as at this point in the season neither really have anything to play for.

Boro’s recent form means that the play-offs are all but mathematically now out of reach, while the R’s cannot realistically hope for anything more than a top-half finish.

Both will be keen to finish the season with a flourish as they look to build momentum heading into the 2021/22 campaign but you feel this one could come down to which side starts the stronger.