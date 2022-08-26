Sky Sports pundit predicts Luton Town v Sheffield United scoreline

Luton Town will be hoping for back to back league victories when they welcome Sheffield United to Kenilworth Road later this evening.

The Hatters were winless in their first four in the Championship this season, but finally picked up their first win of the campaign away at Swansea City last weekend.

It will be a tough test for Nathan Jones’ side, though, welcoming a Blades side that currently sit top of the pile in the second tier.

Paul Heckingbottom’s team have lost just once in the league this season – a 1-0 opening day defeat to Watford – winning three of their last four and drawing the other.

With that being said, Sky Sports EFL expert and columnist David Prutton is backing the Blades to make it four wins in five.

Speaking in his Sky Sports column, Prutton wrote: “Luton grabbed an important win last weekend.”

“It was their first of the season after a slow start.

“It was never going to be easy to bounce back after the end of last season after all.

“Sheffield United were also beaten play-off semi-finalists, but they have started very well and could extend their lead at the top of the table with a win on Friday night.

“I think they will do just that. Prutton predicts: 1-2.”

Kick-off between Luton Town and Sheffield United is scheduled for 8PM UK time, with all of the action live on Sky Sports.

The Verdict

You can see why Prutton has backed Sheffield United for the victory here.

The Blades have looked good this season, with last week’s dominant win over Blackburn Rovers particularly impressive.

Kenilworth Road is not an easy place to go though, and I think Nathan Jones’ side could give the Blades a really difficult night.

As such, I’m predicting a 1-1 draw for this one tonight.