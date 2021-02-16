Sky Sports pundit predicts how Stoke City’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday will pan out

Sky Sports‘ David Prutton has predicted an entertaining 2-2 draw when Stoke host Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship on Tuesday night.

Following sixth-placed Bournemouth’s recent dip in form, the Potters are still in touch with the top-six, although Stoke themselves are currently enduring by far their worse run of the campaign.

Michael O’Neill’s team were thrashed at leaders Norwich on Saturday, their ninth Championship match without victory, which means they’re winless in all competitions since Christmas and in desperate need of three points.

But they’ll be up against a Sheffield Wednesday side that might occupy the final relegation place, but have been in terrific form under the guidance of interim manager Neil Thompson and are beginning to play like a side that have genuine belief of retaining their second-tier status.

Quiz: Were each of these 20 former Stoke City players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Glenn Whelan Right Left

Wednesday’s game at Swansea City was another victim of the freezing weather on Saturday, which means the Owls dropped into the bottom-three courtesy of Derby’s victory over Middlesbrough.

But whilst form should favour the visitors this evening, only one of their previous seven league wins have come on their travels – with the win at promotion-chasing Bournemouth the exception.

The Verdict

Neither of these sides concede too many, despite the hosts shipping four at Norwich last time out, so I expect a relatively low scoring encounter here.

Despite the Owls starting the evening in the bottom-three, Thompson’s team have the bit between their teeth at present, and I think the recent form of Jordan Rhodes and Callum Paterson will see them through to another crucial victory.