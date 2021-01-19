Sky Sports pundit predicts how Reading’s game v Coventry City will pan out

Sky Sports EFL pundit has predicted Reading to continue their fine post-Christmas form when they host Coventry City on Tuesday night.

Veljko Paunovic’s team have collected seven points from their last three Championship matches since beating Luton Town on Boxing Day, which has moved the Royals back into automatic promotion contention following some sketchy run of results prior to the festive period.

Despite suffering four defeats, Reading have one of the best home records in the second-tier this season, recording seven victories, three of which have come in their previous five home fixtures.

Meanwhile, the Sky Blues return to Championship action following a 17-day break after their weekend trip to Sheffield Wednesday was postponed due Coronavirus.

Coventry’s last league fixture was an impressive victory at Millwall on 2 January, although Mark Robins’ side haven’t managed consecutive wins since their promotion, a run they’ll be hoping to end at the Madejski Stadium.

Here’s what Prutton told Sky Sports:

“The Royals have done well to overcome some injury worries and get back on track in the last month, while a 10-day break between fixtures should mean they are fighting fit again here. Veljko Paunovic’s men occupy the last top six spot at the moment and have a four-point cushion between themselves and the chasing pack.

“Coventry haven’t played since January 9 either and you’d imagine they’ll be looking to get back to the type of form that saw them go eight unbeaten throughout November and December. The Sky Blues have struggled on the road this season but will have their 3-2 win in the reverse fixture at the forefront of their minds for this one.”

The Verdict

Coventry are difficult to beat, epitomised by their run of just two defeats in 12 league matches, but I think they’ll lose out here.

The visitors haven’t scored enough goals all season, something Reading don’t struggle with, and I think the form and quality of Lucas Joao will see the Royals over the line here.