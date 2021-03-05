Sky Sports pundit predicts how Huddersfield Town’s clash v Cardiff City will pan out

Cardiff City has the chance to jump back into the Championship play-off spots when they face a struggling Huddersfield Town side on Friday night live on Sky Sports Football.

The Bluebirds are unbeaten in their last 10 games and look a contender for a top-six finish since the appointment of Mick McCarthy as the manager in January.

The 62-year-old, who has recently signed a new two-year deal with the Welsh club, has overseen seven wins and three draws since taking over the reins from Neil Harris.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield has been out-of-sorts since the turn of the year and have just won once so far in 2021 and stopped the two-game losing streak with a draw against fellow strugglers Birmingham City on Tuesday night.

1 of 22 What number does current Huddersfield striker Fraizer Campbell wear? 9 12 19 22

The Terriers find themselves three players and five points ahead of the drop zone going into the clash with Cardiff, but Rotherham United, who are in the last relegation place, have two games in hand over their Yorkshire rivals.

Carlos Corberan’s men were soundly beaten by the Bluebirds earlier in the season at the Cardiff City Stadium with two goals from Kieffer Moore and a Robert Glatzel strike giving the South Wales side all three points.

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton believes McCarthy will be celebrating his 1000th game in management with a comfortable 2-0 win over Huddersfield.

“This is a tough one for Huddersfield. They picked up a point against Birmingham in midweek, but are still being dragged closer to the bottom three.

“Cardiff have been absolutely fantastic under Mick McCarthy, and he’ll be celebrating an enormous milestone with his 1,000th game in management on Friday night. I think he’ll be reaching that achievement with a win.”

Verdict

The form between the two teams could not be any more different.

Huddersfield limped through the game with Birmingham on Tuesday night and conceding goals have been a real problem for the Terriers, who have not kept a clean sheet since the win over Watford in December.

Mick McCarthy has turned Cardiff’s fortunes around and they now look a genuine shout for the play-offs.

We can’t see anything but a victory for the Bluebirds.