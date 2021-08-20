Sky Sports pundit predicts how Cardiff City’s clash with Millwall will pan out

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has suggested that Cardiff City will be able to edge out Millwall and pick up all three points when the two sides meet on Saturday.

Cardiff head into the game looking to build on the momentum they will have after coming from 2-0 down to claim a very late point away at Peterborough United in midweek.

Aiden Flint’s late double meant that Mick McCarthy’s side were able to maintain their unbeaten start in the Championship after they drew with Barnsley on the opening day of the campaign, before securing a win away from home against Blackpool last weekend.

The Bluebirds will be aiming to pick up their first three points of the season at the Cardiff City Stadium and they will need to show that they can pick up regular victories in front of their own supporters if they are to challenge for promotion.

Millwall, meanwhile, head into the game still searching for their first three points of the campaign in the Championship. That comes after they were held to a 1-1 draw in both of their first two matches against QPR and Blackburn Rovers before falling to a 2-1 defeat at home to Fulham in midweek.

Quiz: Have Cardiff City won or lost more against each of these 25 English teams?

1 of 25 Have Cardiff won or lost more against Aston Villa? Won Lost

Gary Rowett’s side will need to show that they can start to come out on the right side of tight matches if they are to make a serious challenge for the play-offs this term. Their meeting with Cardiff will be a chance for them to do that.

Making his latest round of predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton suggested that Cardiff would have too much for Millwall here and believes that they will come out with a 2-1 win.

The verdict

This is potentially one of the most difficult games to predict in the Championship this weekend, with both of these two sides very difficult to defeat.

Millwall you sense need to claim all three points the most out of the two sides because they will not be wanting to head into their fifth game of the league season still searching for their first three points.

Draws are what hampered their progress last season in the Championship and they will not be wanting the same situation to arise this time around.

Rowett’s side have the quality in their squad to pick up a result here but it will not be easy against Cardiff.

McCarthy’s side will be aiming to show that they can beat sides that might be in and around them come the end of the campaign.

This game represents a chance for them to maintain their strong start and look to put some distance between themselves and the Lions in the table.