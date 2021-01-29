Sky Sports pundit predicts how Cardiff City’s clash against Millwall will go

David Prutton has predicted Mick McCarthy to claim his first victory as Cardiff City boss when his Bluebirds side host Millwall in the Welsh capital tomorrow.

Having replaced Neil Harris earlier this week, McCarthy’s first game ended with an impressive draw at Barnsley in midweek.

However, despite ending their five-match losing run in Yorkshire, it’s now six without winning in the Championship for Cardiff, who’re level on 30 points with Saturday’s opponents.

Meanwhile, Millwall collected a point at Watford on Tuesday to extend their own unbeaten run to two matches, but Gary Rowett’s men are still struggling for consistency.

However, six of the Lions’ victories this term have come on their travels, including one across the Severnside at Bristol City back in December.

Despite their strong record on their travels, Prutton told Sky Sports that he thinks Cardiff will get the better of the Londoners in a 2-1 win.

The Verdict

All of the previous six meetings between the sides have ended in draws, including their meeting at The Den earlier in the campaign, and I can see this one going the same way.

Neither of the two score many, whilst they’re generally solid defensively.

And with Millwall being the draw specialists in the Championship, I can see the points being shared in a very low scoring fair.