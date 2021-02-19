Sky Sports pundit predicts how Barnsley’s clash against Bristol City will pan out

Barnsley will continue their good form this weekend when they travel to manager-less Bristol City, according to Sky Sports presenter David Prutton.

Valerien Ismael’s outfit have been gaining plaudits from all corners of the UK and across the globe following their match against Chelsea in the FA Cup last week, only being defeated by a single goal from Tammy Abraham.

But their intensity and pressing of the Premier League giants was impressive and on another day, the Yorkshire outfit would have come out on top.

Barnsley have been in league action twice since then, defeating both Brentford and Blackburn Rovers to lift themselves to 10th in the Championship table.

And Prutton believes that the Tykes’ run of good results will continue – and he’s predicting they’ll do it with a 1-0 scoreline.

It would represent yet another loss for the Robins though, whose poor form led to the dismissal of Dean Holden this week.

City have lost five league games in a row, slipping further and further away from the play off race, and if Prutton’s latest prediction comes to fruition, then it would pretty much rule them out of contention for the top six unless they could perform a miraculous recovery.

Paul Simpson and Keith Downing will take temporary charge for at least the Barnsley game, and they will be hoping to arrest the slide that they have helped to cause along with Holden.

The Verdict

It’s a fair prediction – Bristol City have shown no promise whatsoever recently despite facing a tough run of fixtures.

And judging by the way Barnsley have performed in recent weeks, it gets no easier for them as the Tykes show no signs of slowing down.

If Ismael’s men can shut down dominant teams like Brentford on their own turf, then imagine what they can do to a team that is low on confidence like Bristol City – but as we know football does work in mysterious ways and the Robins could end up pulling off a surprise.