Sky Sports pundit predicts further Barnsley misery ahead of Huddersfield Town test

Barnsley have continued in their struggles after such a successful season last time out.

The 2020/21 play-off finish is starting to feel like a distant memory for the Tykes who will be hoping to secure their first victory under Poya Asbaghi when Huddersfield Town make the short trip to Oakwell.

Barnsley have accumulated a mere 12 points from their 12 games thus far, and at present, they are eight points from escaping the relegation zone.

Things look much rosier for the West Yorkshire club, despite losing their last two games.

The Terriers are currently in eighth place in the Championship standings and five points from entering the much-desired play-off positions.

Huddersfield have been much more efficient on home soil this season but will be viewing this clash as a chance to strengthen their promotion bid.

David Prutton has predicted that Huddersfield will run out as 1-0 winners when the pair meet tomorrow, in his Sky Sports column.

The verdict

Barnsley have been poor in recent weeks and have missed that new manager buzz that teams like Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City found earlier in the campaign.

It is obviously a very difficult task at hand for Asbaghi but the Tykes do possess a strong and youthful squad that should be thriving in the Championship.

However, Huddersfield have been impressive in the early parts of this season and Carlos Corberan’s side will possess every bit of belief that they can go on to win this.

A Huddersfield victory is the most likely outcome but Barnsley need to start clicking at some point, and they will be hoping that it starts on Saturday.