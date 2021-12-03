Sky Sports pundit predicts Blackpool vs Luton Town scoreline

Blackpool have made a strong start to the new Championship campaign, with the Seasiders currently in 11th place.

Neil Critchley’s side, who won promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs, have adapted to the rigours of Championship tremendously, especially when considering the lack of second-tier experience within the squad.

However, Blackpool now find themselves without a Championship win in their last five games, scoring. just twice in the process.

Luton Town come into tomorrow’s clash after picking up a single point from 12 available.

Quiz: Has Harry Cornick ever scored a goal for Luton Town at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 The Vitality Stadium? Yes No

The Hatters will be hoping to respond in a positive manner after a disappointing performance and result against Cardiff City last time out.

Nathan Jones’ side remain closer to the play-off positions than the relegation zone, despite being 15th, but will view this as an opportunity to get back to winning ways.

Issuing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that the visitors will edged this one 2-1.

The verdict

Blackpool could welcome Shayne Lavery back into the starting XI, whilst Richard Keogh could also be available for the hosts, which would two big boosts for the Lancashire club.

The performances have not been too bad for Blackpool, despite their run of five games without victory, and like Luton, will class this clash as a game where three points are very much achievable.

Luton played well in their last two away games at QPR and Nottingham Forest respectively and will be hoping that a similar display is on the cards tomorrow.

It is very difficult to predict this clash because it could quite easily go either way.