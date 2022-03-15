Sky Sports pundit outlines why Nottingham Forest could receive a major transfer boost

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes Steve Cooper’s track record of developing loan players will help to lure talented Premier League prospects to the City Ground on temporary spells if they fail to win promotion this season, revealing his thoughts on Nottinghamshire Live’s Garibaldi Red Podcast.

The Welshman currently has five loanees at his disposal, succeeding with all but one of his temporary players this term with Jordi Osei-Tutu failing to remain fit and with that, being recalled by parent club Arsenal.

Osei-Tutu’s misfortune has been in sharp contrast with fellow wing-back Djed Spence’s luck, managing to remain fit for the majority of the 2021/22 campaign thus far and putting in Premier League-standard performances on the right-hand side.

Manchester United’s James Garner is also proving to be an instrumental figure in the East Midlands following a tough start to his second loan spell at the second-tier side – but has thrived under Cooper along with Philip Zinckernagel and Max Lowe – though the latter has had his time at the club disrupted by injury worries.

The 42-year-old has made no secret of the fact he would prefer to focus more on bringing in permanent players in the future – but his own January loan addition in Keinan Davis has proven to be a revelation since joining from Villa Park – stepping up well in the absence of Lewis Grabban and proving to be another shrewd acquisition.

Not only has Cooper been successful with temporary players at current side Forest, but also former club Swansea City and pundit Prutton believes that will open plenty of doors for the Reds in the summer transfer market.

The former Forest player said (via Nottinghamshire Live): “You look at the players Steve got on loan at Swansea like Marc Guehi and Rhian Brewster.

“You’d heard a bit about them, but you watch them in real time and think ‘oh my word’.

“He’s doing the same thing with players at Forest.

“Hopefully this is a moot point and Forest are in the Premier League next year, but if they aren’t then big, big Premier League clubs can go to Steve and say ‘can you help develop these’ and that’s beneficial for Forest as well.”

The Verdict:

Not only does Cooper get results – but he also seems to give a lot of his players real belief and that has been especially crucial to the likes of Garner and Ryan Yates, both of whom endured a tough start to 2021/22.

This is why he can be trusted with young players, because he gives them a sufficient chance to shine as shown by the trust he has placed in the likes of Spence and Garner, with Alex Mighten also playing a respectable role in the first-team squad before his injury.

So Prutton makes a good point and there will definitely be top-tier clubs offering their players to Forest in the summer, perhaps even regardless of whether they are in the first or second tier.

Although that will help the Welshman, he will also use his own eyes to scout players that could make an impact at the City Ground. There’s a difference between recruiting a top-quality player and signing a top-quality player who fully fits into his plans.

There has to be a method behind the madness – and considering how successful the January window was – it seems as though Cooper will ensure there is one.