Sky Sports pundit outlines verdict over Sheffield United’s crucial clash with Huddersfield Town  

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has suggested that he believes Sheffield United will finally get their season off the mark in terms of scoring and picking up three points against Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

The Blades host Huddersfield Town in major need of something positive to lift the morale around the club after what has been a very difficult start to life back in the Championship for them.

Slavisa Jokanovic might already be feeling a lot of pressure on his shoulders after Sheffield United have failed to win or even score a goal in their opening three Championship matches.

Sheffield United might have hoped that their goalless draw at Swansea City last weekend could prove to be a result that kick-started their campaign.

However, the Blades were all over the place defensively and lacked a cohesive attacking plan as they were battered 4-0 by West Brom at the Hawthorns in midweek.

That result is one that Sheffield United have to now park as soon as possible and they need to start showing that they can produce some end product in the final third against Huddersfield.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, arrive at Bramall Lane with their belief and confidence somewhat renewed after they managed to pick up their first win of the new Championship season in midweek.

The Terriers managed to secure a 1-0 win against Preston North End to give themselves four points from their first three league matches.

It was the sort of result that their season is going to rely on to keep them clear of relegation danger.

That win came after their 5-1 defeat at home to Fulham last weekend and showed that Carlos Corberan’s side do have the character to respond to major setbacks as the campaign progresses.

Making his latest round of predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton suggested that Sheffield United will be able to edge out Huddersfield on Saturday and pick up a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

The verdict

This game might be one of the most difficult fixtures to predict this weekend, with Sheffield United in any normal circumstances being the obvious favourites to secure all three points at home against a Huddersfield side that were beaten 5-1 just last weekend.

However, Sheffield United are nowhere near the same sort of level in terms of confidence and belief in their approach as Fulham are at this early stage in the campaign.

The Blades still appear to be affected by their awful Premier League form last season and they need to very quickly get a result to boost their fragile confidence.

That is something that Huddersfield have to look to take advantage of. It is vital that they remain tight at the back and frustrate the Blades going forwards for as long as possible at Bramall Lane.

The longer the game is goalless for the more anxious the home crowd will be and that is something that the Terriers could then capitalise on.

Having said that, if Sheffield United’s attacking talent can finally start to find their radar in front of goal then they should have just about too much for Huddersfield.

Therefore you could see Prutton being proven right here and Jokanovic could well finally get his first league win.