Sky Sports pundit outlines reason for West Brom player struggling in Birmingham City win

West Bromwich Albion forward Callum Robinson looked fatigued in last night’s 1-0 win over Birmingham City, according to Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman.

Valerien Ismael’s side got back to winning ways last night thanks to Karlan Grant’s late strike. However, it was a tough evening for the Baggies against Birmingham as the Championship returned following October’s international break.

Callum Robinson was full of confidence heading out of that international break, having scored five goals across two games for the Republic of Ireland.

Trying to chip into Robinson’s form peaking, Ismael thrust the 26-year-old straight into the starting line-up last night. Robinson, though, managed just 45 minutes and struggled, before he was replaced by Jordan Hugill.

Discussing Robinson on air, Goodman suggested it was fatigue that impacted the Irishman after international duty.

He said: “He struggled, didn’t he a little bit Robinson? There is no question about that.

“I think maybe a bit of fatigue?”

Robinson’s goals away on international duty were the perfect tonic for the West Brom forward, whose goals have dried up at club level since the opening weeks of the season.

In West Brom’s first three Championship games this season, Robinson scored three goals. However, he’s not scored for the Baggies since then, with last night’s winner, Grant, stepping up to the plate.

The former Huddersfield Town man has scored five times in 12 games.

The Verdict

It’s probably understandable that Robinson was a touch fatigued last night.

He played a high number of minutes for Ireland over the international break and the way he performed might’ve slowed him down a touch too.

Robinson was electric for Ireland, getting amongst the goals and riding the crisp of a wave. Sometimes it is difficult to maintain those levels.

