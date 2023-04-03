Clinton Morrison has given his verdict on Vincent Kompany’s future with Burnley amid speculation surrounding a potential move to Tottenham.

Could Vincent Kompany leave Burnley?

Kompany has earned plenty of plaudits for his impressive first season in charge at Turf Moor.

The Belgian has been linked with potentially taking charge at White Hart Lane following the dismissal of Antonio Conte in March.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Morrison discussed the possibility of the former defender managing the North London club with Soccer Saturday host Jeff Stelling.

While the 43-year-old admitted his surprise at Kompany’s inclusion in the list of names potentially being looked at by Spurs, he believes that Kompany should be heavily considering taking on the role despite his history with rivals Manchester City.

He also believes that now could be the right time to go as his stock may never be higher during his time with Burnley, with the team flying high at the top of the Championship table and closing in on automatic promotion.

“Another person on that list, Vincent Kompany,” said Morrison, via HITC.

“I was surprised at that.

“But he is doing ever so well at Burnley.

“Does he want to go and jump into that?

“I am not telling Vincent Kompany what to do. Tottenham is a huge football club.

“You would go there.

“It is the time to go now. It’s a big football club Tottenham.

“I know there is talk about Manchester City, but how long do you wait until Man City?

“Pep could stay for another three or four years.”

A 0-0 draw with Sunderland on Friday night brought the Clarets one step closer to earning promotion back to the Premier League.

Kompany’s side have dominated the second tier as they seek a quick return to the top flight.

The gap to Sheffield United is now 11 points with just eight games left to play, with Kompany’s side needing just five more points to secure their place back in the big time.

Should Vincent Kompany be a contender for the Spurs job?

Kompany’s name will always give his achievements that extra weight given how successful he was as a player.

That perhaps opens the door to a big Premier League job already at this stage of his career.

It would be a great opportunity for him if he was offered it.

However, it may be wiser to remain with Burnley and attempt to continue building a really strong body of work with the Lancashire side.