Sky Sports pundit offers score prediction for Millwall’s clash with Blackpool

David Prutton has offered his score prediction ahead of Blackpool’s trip to face Millwall on Saturday afternoon.

Michael Appleton’s side lead the Lions in the Championship table going into the weekend.

But both teams are coming into this fixture off the back of a midweek defeat that has left them in the bottom half.

Gary Rowett’s squad have lost four of their last five league games, so are in desperate need of a win to start turning their fortunes around.

Prutton has predicted that the London club will be able to do just that against the Seasiders.

He believes the hosts will take all three points, with a clean sheet to boot, in a 1-0 win.

That result would see Millwall move above Blackpool in the table, and could even see them jump up into the top half, such is the condensed nature of the division at this early stage of the campaign.

Given this is the final game before the international break, both teams will be aiming to go into October with a bit of momentum behind them with a win in this afternoon’s 3pm kick-off.

The Verdict

The defeat to QPR midweek left Millwall 19th in the Championship, which is not the kind of position the Lions want to be competing for come the end of the campaign.

Rowett needs to start turning around results given just how poor the team’s form is currently.

A home game against Blackpool represents a winnable game, but Appleton’s team will not make it an easy task to take all three points on Saturday afternoon.

If the Lions could also get the clean sheet that Prutton is predicting, then that would be a great platform to go into the break with.