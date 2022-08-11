Sky Sports pundit offers score prediction for Cardiff City’s clash with Birmingham

Two real Championship stalwarts will clash in South Wales on Saturday afternoon, as Birmingham City make the trip across the border to face Cardiff City.

Both teams are coming off the back of eliminations from the Carabao Cup this week, with the Bluebirds’ slightly more emphatic than the Blues.

Birmingham’s trip to Norwich saw them make a plethora of changes to their starting line-up, but they were dumped out by way of a penalty shootout after battling back from 2-0 down at Carrow Road.

As for Cardiff, head coach Steve Morison also altered the majority of his side, and it failed to pay off in giving others a chance as they were battered 3-0 by League One Portsmouth.

That makes it two defeats in a row in all competitions, having lost out at Reading in the Championship this past weekend following an opening day win over Norwich, whilst Birmingham have four points out of a possible six after a draw against Luton Town and victory over Huddersfield Town at St. Andrew’s.

Cardiff are going to arrest their two-match losing streak though, according to Sky Sports pundit and former EFL midfielder David Prutton, who believes that it will be a 1-1 draw in the lunchtime kick-off.

“Cardiff caught the eye with that win over Norwich in the first game of the season, but were then beaten by Reading after taking an early lead and became one of 11 Championship teams dumped out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, albeit with Steve Morison making changes,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

“I have high hopes for them this term, but it may take a while for things to gel given how many players they brought in this summer.

“I’ve been really encouraged with how John Eustace has started at Birmingham.

“They are, remarkably, one of only six teams yet to taste defeat in the league and have taken points from Luton and Huddersfield already.

“Saturday lunchtime fixtures are often closely-fought, so this could be another score draw.”

The Verdict

It’s safe to say that none of the individuals that came into Cardiff’s side to face Portsmouth this week did themselves any favours as to potentially being selected against Birmingham.

The Carabao Cup though is one less distraction for both sides, with Cardiff having a perfect one win from one home match in the league so far this season.

They face a tough ask though against John Eustace’s side, who look to be in inspired form under his coaching following his summer appointment.

Birmingham look to be a new team under his management, so they could go to Wales and get a good result here.