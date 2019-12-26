Sky Sports pundit offers prediction on Luton Town’s home clash with Fulham

Luton Town will be desperate to return to winning ways this afternoon, as they prepare to take on high-flying Fulham at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters are languishing towards the bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table, and at the halfway stage of the season, they sit 21st and one point clear of the relegation zone.

Graeme Jones’ side fell to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Swansea City last time out- that was their ninth defeat in their last 11 matches.

This afternoon, they come up against a Fulham side fighting for a place in the automatic promotion spots and eager to maintain their winning run.

Scott Parker’s side defeated promotion rivals Leeds United by two goals to one last weekend, which subsequently put an end to a three-game losing run.

Having conceded 47 goals in the Championship this season, Luton may struggle to cope with the quality Fulham have up top, with the Cottagers finding the net 35 times this term.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has offered his prediction on the game, and he has predicted a 1-0 away win for Parker’s men.

He said: “Luton have lost three in a row and are slipping dangerously close to the relegation zone. They look short of goals and can’t stop conceding either.

“Fulham got a huge, huge win against Leeds at the weekend. It keeps them just about within touch of the top two and ended a dreadful run of three defeats. I think they’ll win again on Boxing Day because they should have too much quality for Luton.”

The verdict

I’ve got to agree with Prutton here, I just cannot see Fulham getting anything other than a win against Luton.

The Cottagers have so much quality in their squad, especially up top, and I think that will be prove to be so important this afternoon.

Luton won’t make it easy for them, though, and they won’t go down without a fight having nearly salvaged a point against Leeds United at Kenilworth Road.