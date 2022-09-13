Sky Sports pundit offers prediction for Rotherham United v Blackpool

Considering they are seen as the designated yo-yo team between the second and third tiers of English football, Rotherham United have gotten off to a solid start upon their return to the Championship this year.

Long-serving manager Paul Warne hasn’t made too many changes to his squad over the summer, but he’s managed to coax some positive results out of the Millers so far, with two wins and four draws from seven matches.

The only blot on Rotherham’s copy-book is a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Sunderland, but back on home soil at the New York Stadium where both of their victories have come, Warne will be looking to climb into the top half of the table with a win over Blackpool on Wednesday night.

The Seasiders are two places higher than their opposition this week in 11th, albeit with one more match played, and they got back to winning ways last time out on the road against Huddersfield Town – some would say in fortunate circumstances when failure of the Hawk-Eye goal-line technology denied the Terriers a second half equaliser.

Michael Appleton though has had a decent start to his second stint at Bloomfield Road in the dugout, but ex-EFL midfielder turned pundit David Prutton thinks they will come out second-best in South Yorkshire tomorrow night, as he has predicted a 2-1 home win in his Sky Sports predictions column.

The Verdict

Most years when they come up from League One, Rotherham do not seem to do enough to retain their position in the second tier for another season, but things could be different this time around.

It is definitely early days, but the signs are promising and Paul Warne looks to have worked out a key balance for his side both in defence and attack, with veteran centre-back Richard Wood being the unexpected talisman.

Blackpool meanwhile will have to deal with the loss of key winger Josh Bowler on deadline day, and whilst it shows as a win on the record books following their first match without him, Blackpool fans will know they were probably very fortunate to come away with three points.