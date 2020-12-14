Sky Sports pundit offers prediction for Nottingham Forest’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday

Nottingham Forest host Sheffield Wednesday in a six-pointer at the City Ground on Tuesday, and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted a share of the spoils in the East Midlands.

Both sides come into the game on terrible form – with Forest losing six of their previous seven Championship games, whilst the Owls have collected just three points from a possible 21 available since the arrival of Tony Pulis.

Forest not only have home advantage, but they’re four clear of the Hillsborough outfit, and are in desperate need of a result, although I’m not sure that’ll count more much here.

Two of Chris Hughton’s three wins since his appointment have come on home soil, although his Forest side have only managed to score twice on this seven-match winless run.

It promises to be an anxious evening at the City Ground, and Prutton cannot separate the pair – going for a 1-1 draw in NG2.

The Verdict

You’d have to be extremely brave to put money on this one. These are arguably the two biggest teams in the Championship, but are both enduring nightmare campaigns.

If you added their respective points tallies together, then they’d be level on points with 16th-place Birmingham City.

Wednesday might start the evening bottom of the second-tier, but I make them slight favourites here and think they’ll sneak a 1-0 win.