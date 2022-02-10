Sky Sports pundit offers prediction for Nottingham Forest v Stoke City

Nottingham Forest are looking to continue their unbelievable run of form in all competitions on Saturday afternoon when they take on Stoke City at the City Ground.

Aside from a slip-up recently in the Championship against Cardiff City, Forest have won six of their seven matches since the turn of the year, including their sweeping aside of both Arsenal and Leicester City in the FA Cup.

They then provided a statement league result on Wednesday night when defeating high-flying Blackburn Rovers 2-0 away from home thanks to goals from James Garner and Brennan Johnson.

The Reds host a Stoke City side this weekend whose form has been very much up and down, with the Potters snapping a three match winless run in emphatic fashion this week by smashing three goals without reply past Swansea City at the Bet365 Stadium.

Their only other win in 2022 in the league has come on the road against Hull City but Sky Sports pundit and former Forest midfielder David Prutton believes that they will go home empty-handed against Steve Cooper’s side, with the Tricky Trees coming out on top 2-1.

“Nottingham Forest marched into the top six after winning at Blackburn on Wednesday night. There are nine points between themselves and the top two, but you never know what can happen in this league,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

“Stoke returned to winning ways in midweek after cruising past Swansea.

“They can try and use that as a building block to push back towards the top six, but they’ve run into a really tough game here. Forest win for me.”

The Verdict

Forest are riding the crest of a wave right now and you struggle to see who is going to stop them.

That is despite Cardiff defeating them two weeks ago but that looks like an anomaly of a result when you see what they’ve done since to Leicester and Blackburn.

Stoke are no pushovers though a win for Michael O’Neill’s side at the City Ground would put them just a point behind Forest in the table.

The January additions of Lewis Baker and Jaden Philogene-Bidace in particular have been inspired ones and I can see the Potters serving it up to their counterparts on Saturday and taking a point back down the A50.