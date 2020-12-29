Sky Sports pundit offers prediction for Norwich City’s clash with QPR

David Prutton has predicted Championship leaders Norwich to bounce back from their Boxing Day loss at Watford with victory over Queens Park Rangers on Tuesday evening.

Despite their defeat at Vicarage Road, Daniel Farke’s men will still head into the New Year top of the table regardless of their result against QPR, given they hold a four-point advantage over second-place Swansea City.

Norwich have been terrific at Carrow Road this season, taking 21 points from their 10 home games and will be hoping to end a 2020 on a high against one of the most unpredictable sides in the division in QPR.

Having said that, Mark Warburton’s are generally quite predictable at present – losing five of their previous eight Championship fixtures, and haven’t taken maximum points since beating Rotherham United in late October.

Rangers are now just four points clear of the relegation-zone and must improve quickly – especially with some of the sides below them having played fewer matches.

And Prutton reckons QPR’s miserable run of form will continue at Carrow Road.

He told Sky Sports: “I expect Norwich will be aiming for a quick recovery after their five-game winning streak was ended by Watford in Xisco Munoz’s first game in charge on Boxing Day. Their build-up play was patient and meticulous but they rarely troubled Hornets ‘keeper Ben Foster, which prevented them strengthening their grip on top spot.

“Absolutely nothing is going right for Mark Warburton and QPR at the moment, so a meeting with the league leaders couldn’t have come at a worse time. They’ve not won a game since November 24 and the fact they’ve only taken three points from the last 24 available is worrying.”

The Verdict

I can only see one result here – home win.

Queens Park Rangers are finding goals and points extremely hard to come by, and a trip to Carrow Road is probably the last thing they need.

I expect Norwich to have too much for them in what’ll be a comfortable Canaries victory.