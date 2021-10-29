Sky Sports pundit offers prediction for Middlesbrough v Birmingham clash

Sky Sports EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted that Middlesbrough will draw 2-2 with Birmingham City at the Riverside on Saturday.

Both sides head into tomorrow’s game on the back of wins last weekend, with the Blues ending a seven-game wait for a victory by beating Swansea City 2-1 and Boro making it three in three by beating Cardiff City 2-0.

However, there are 12 places between them in the Championship table at present with Neil Warnock’s side sitting inside the play-off places in sixth and Birmingham having been forced to look down rather than up in recent weeks.

The Blues came out on top the last time they traveled up to Teesside back in January, with Scott Hogan’s 26th-minute goal the difference, but had been handed a 4-1 thrashing by Boro at St Andrew’s a month before.

On the Sky Sports website, Prutton has issued his verdict on tomorrow’s meeting between the two sides and predicted it will end as a 2-2 draw.

Did these 25 Birmingham City transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Did Birmingham ever loan Che Adams to Sheffield United? Yes No

The Verdict

You’d imagine Bowyer would be the happier manager if the game ended 2-2 as Prutton has predicted, even though it could see the Blues’ cushion over the bottom three reduced to just five points should results elsewhere go against them.

Warnock was under pressure not long ago but as he has done so many times in the past, he has turned things around and has Boro as a play-off contender once more.

That said, a draw will likely see the home side drop out of the top six as well and they could fall as low as 12th, such is the congestion in the Championship at the moment.

The Teessiders’ last three games have come against struggling opposition, so a Blues team fresh off the back of a change in fortunes could prove a shock to them.