‘Should be some clash of styles’ – Sky Sports pundit offers prediction for Fulham’s crunch clash with West Brom

Two of the top teams in the Championship this season meet in London this Saturday lunchtime as Fulham welcome West Bromwich Albion to Craven Cottage.

Both outfits were relegated from the Premier League last season and after 14 matches of the current campaign just one point and one place separates them in the table.

After going unbeaten for the first 10 matches of the league season, inconsistency has crept up on the Baggies, who lost for the first time against Stoke City and a second one came at the hands of Swansea City last week.

Fulham have also had a stuttering run though which came mainly in September, losing to both Blackpool and Reading but their most humiliating moment came at the start of October when they were drubbed 4-1 by Coventry City.

The Cottagers have re-emerged from the October international break as a better team though and have recorded three wins on the bounce – and Sky Sports presenter David Prutton is expecting that run to continue when Valerien Ismael brings his side to the capital at the weekend.

“This should be some clash of styles at Craven Cottage,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

“As things stand, it looks like these two could be fighting for one promotion spot along with Bournemouth! But we know how quickly these things can change in the Championship.

“There has been some criticism of Valerien Ismael’s style in recent weeks at West Brom, and that will come into sharper focus against a silky Fulham attack.

“They need to find a way of disrupting Fulham’s flow. I think there will be goals, but I’m backing the home side to edge it. 3-2.”

The Verdict

Fulham seem to have plugged their defensive issues now – goalscoring has never been an issue but the four goals conceded at Coventry were a real worry.

However back-to-back clean sheets will breed confidence and also having Aleksandar Mitrovic scoring 15 goals in 14 appearances helps matters as well.

He’s a man that West Brom are going to have to track carefully all afternoon but defensively there hasn’t been many issues for much of the season for the Baggies – it’s finding a clinical goalscorer that has been the issue.

Ismael is still searching for that man but in this particular match I can see Fulham being a bit too much for them and can see a 2-1 win for the Cottagers which would send them above their opponents at full-time.