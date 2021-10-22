Sky Sports pundit offers prediction for Barnsley’s clash with Sheffield United

Barnsley host Sheffield United in a Yorkshire derby in the Championship on Sunday.

The Tykes come into this clash having lost their last five games, and having failed to win since the second game of the campaign.

Markus Schopp is skating on incredibly thin ice at the moment, and his side lost 2-0 to Middlesbrough in midweek.

The Blades also come into this one on the back of a defeat, having lost 2-1 to Millwall after Jake Cooper’s stoppage time strike in midweek.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side have lost three of their last four games and sit 17th in the Championship, whilst Barnsley occupy 23rd spot.

It promises to be an entertaining derby clash at Oakwell with a big three points up for grabs, and Sky Sports’ David Prutton has made his prediction for it – he’s gone with a 1-0 away win for Sheffield United.

The Verdict

Barnsley look low on confidence at the moment and do not look like turning it around anytime soon.

United are really inconsistent at the moment, too, and they will be without Morgan Gibbs-White through suspension which is a blow as he has been key for them.

But I just feel that United have more quality in their squad than Barnsley’s, and I think they will pick up all three points at the weekend.

Then again, it is a derby clash, and anything can happen between two local rivals. It will a tight, scrappy affair between two sides not wanting to lose.