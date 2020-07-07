Sky Sports pundit offers prediction as West Brom prepare for Derby County test

West Bromwich Albion will be keen to pick up another big win in their quest for automatic promotion tomorrow night, as they prepare to take on Derby County at the Hawthorns.

The Baggies recorded a 4-2 victory over struggling Hull City on Sunday afternoon to see them move five points clear of Brentford, with the Bees defeating Wigan Athletic on the Saturday.

Now, with five games remaining and Thomas Frank’s side continuing to apply the pressure on Albion, Slaven Bilic’s men will be looking to carry on their momentum against Derby tomorrow night.

Derby have gone unbeaten since the season’s restart and have climbed up to seventh in the Championship, and sit only three points off the play-offs.

Phillip Cocu’s side have made huge strides of improvement since February, when they were languishing in mid-table and a play-off push looked to be dead and buried.

It promises to be a tough test for the Baggies, so what does Sky Sports pundit David Prutton think? He has predicted a narrow 1-0 home win for Albion.

He said: “It’s been a brilliant response to the pressure from Brentford by West Brom, who have won their last two to keep that five-point cushion. They are still firm favourites for automatic promotion and a win here would go a long, long way to securing their return to the Premier League.

“Derby were a little disappointing in terms of their performance against Nottingham Forest at the weekend and their winning run is over. But the way they grabbed that last-minute point still would have been huge for morale. It will be tight, but I think the Baggies sneak this one.”

The Verdict

West Brom cannot afford to slip up when Brentford are playing like they are, and the Bees have another winnable game this week as they prepare to face Charlton at Griffin Park.

Albion were back to their best on Sunday, but I do worry about their defence as Hull really threatened at times.

Derby need to win or I can see them sliding away from the play-off hunt, and that’s something Cocu will drill into his players before kick-off.