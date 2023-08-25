Highlights Key takeaways:

David Prutton believes that Southampton will make it three wins from four when they host Gareth Ainsworth's QPR tomorrow afternoon.

Following relegation from the Premier League, Southampton have been hotly-tipped to make an immediate return to the big time and have displayed many hallmarks of a team capable of really fighting for promotion, although there are still deficiencies that need to be ironed out to ensure that those ambitions translate towards reality.

Southampton's start to the Championship season

A summer of much-needed change, transition and subsequent adaptation has been conducted on the south coast.

Key players such as James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia and Tino Livramento have all moved on, with Russell Martin now at the helm to direct a quick crusade back to the top-flight.

The former-Swansea City boss has brought in two of his one-time lieutenants across the border in the form of Ryan Manning and Flynn Downes alongside Shea Charles, Joe Lumley, and the impending double-capture of Ryan Fraser and Mason Holgate on loan.

Indeed, his transparent philosophy has swiftly come to the fore with Southampton asserting their dominance on proceedings by dominating the lion's share of possession, and this was on show when they edged out Sheffield Wednesday away from home on the opening evening of the 2023/24 campaign.

Through the likes of Adam Armstrong and Che Adams, they also possess an undoubted goal threat which was also more than visible during Norwich City's visit to Hampshire the following weekend, but so were their defensive woes as they let in four goals on home soil in a dramatic 4-4 draw.

Akin to their trip to South Yorkshire, a late strike from Adams emerged as the Saints' saving grace yet again in last Saturday's showdown at Plymouth Argyle as they secured an ever-so-slender victory over the newly-promoted side, though it was not executed with the conviction that you would expect.

QPR's rocky start

On the other hand, their visitors have endured a much more turbulent and unenviable set of circumstances, with negativity from the previous season spilling over into this one and putting a downer on things from the offset.

Widely-poised to succumb to relegation this time around, QPR raised the curtains on their season in the worst fashion possible by falling to a humiliating 4-0 defeat away to Watford, and a similar fate had been anticipated for their trip to the Cardiff City Stadium the weekend after.

A glimmer of hope was provided as they pounced upon Bluebirds errors to snatch a 2-1 victory in the Welsh capital, but they were outclassed on Saturday at home against Ipswich Town.

All things considered, it is difficult to envisage a wholly different outcome when they descend to St Mary's this weekend, a school of thought that Sky Sports pundit David Prutton certainly subscribes to.

David Prutton predicts Southampton v QPR

Writing in his weekly Sky Sports predictions column, Prutton detailed: "It was another late win for Southampton last week, as they beat Plymouth 2-1 thanks to a Che Adams goal.

"Just like how they saw off Sheffield Wednesday on opening day, they are yet to fully convince but are still picking up points.

"Gareth Ainsworth would have been frustrated that they couldn’t build on their win at Cardiff, losing at home to Ipswich last week.

"This could be another struggle for them. Saints win."

Prutton has predicted a 2-1 victory for Southampton, which would be their third win of the league season by this exact scoreline.