Sky Sports pundit offers prediction ahead of Nottingham Forest’s clash with Huddersfield Town

Nottingham Forest will be looking to put further daylight between themselves and the bottom three this weekend, as they prepare to host Huddersfield Town at the City Ground on Saturday.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last four and will be looking to return to winning ways after being held to a goalless draw at Bristol City last time out.

Before the stalemate at Ashton Gate, Forest had recorded back-to-back wins over Easter with victories over Cardiff City and Queens Park Rangers, and there is now a 10-point gap between themselves and the relegation zone.

This weekend, they take on a Huddersfield side who have won only two league games in 2021.

The Terriers are winless in their last five games and sit only five points clear of the relegation zone, with Rotherham still having two games in hand.

Carlos Corberan will be looking to guide his side back to winning ways on Saturday, then, after being decimated with plenty of injuries to key players this season.

It should be a winnable game for the Reds, though, and Sky Sports’ David Prutton has predicted a 2-1 home win for Chris Hughton’s side.

The Verdict

It’s hard to look past a Forest win here to be honest.

Their performances have really improved since the January transfer window, and their additions have helped them to have more control on games.

Huddersfield just don’t score enough goals, and against a Forest side which boast the fourth best defensive record in the league, it will be tough to break them down.