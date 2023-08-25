Highlights Birmingham City has had a strong start to the Championship season and their summer signings have made a positive impact on the field.

Birmingham building up a head of steam

This 2023/24 season got off to a reasonable start for Birmingham City as they drew 1-1 across the border against Swansea City. The goal that day came from one of their marquee signings, Siriki Dembele, who arrived from AFC Bournemouth.

Goals have since been spread around the side with stalwart striker Lukas Jutkiewicz chipping in with two, one of which is an added time winner from the penalty spot against Leeds United at St. Andrews.

Talking of Daniel Farke’s men and another of the exciting attacking arrivals in Birmingham came from Elland Road in the form of Welshman Tyler Roberts.

Youngsters Tahith Chong and Jobe Bellingham were the two high-profile departures in the summer but Birmingham haven’t hung about in replacing them.

Amongst those that have come in with the money that that duo secured are former loanee Dion Sanderson, Manchester United’s Ethan Laird and Polish international Krystian Bielik.

A pair of players worth highlighting in Eustace’s ranks are Koji Miyoshi and Jay Stansfield. The former opened his account for the club in the win at Bristol City in their last outing whilst Stansfield has just arrived on loan from Fulham ahead of the weekend’s clash with Plymouth Argyle.

Plymouth Argyle enjoying life back in the Championship

Plymouth Argyle are back in the second tier of English football after nearly a decade as well as a close run-in with administration. So far, the Devonshire club haven’t looked out of place at all and are in fact, thriving at this level.

Losing to Southampton with a last-minute goal is nothing to be embarrassed about and Argyle gave a very good account of themselves throughout that 2-1 defeat. The linkup between Morgan Whittaker and Ryan Hardie for the Pilgrims’ goal against the Saints was sublime and the finish from the Scotsman was a sign of his brilliance.

Prior to that loss, Steven Schumacher’s team beat Huddersfield Town on the opening day with Hardie on the scoresheet then as well and then held Watford to a goalless draw at Vicarage Road with cup success over Leyton Orient sandwiched in between.

The aforementioned Whittaker and Bali Mumba are the two high-profile summer acquisitions having both broken the club’s record transfer fee but in general, the business from Schumacher and co looks to have been very shrewd. Kaine Kesler-Hayden, a fullback on loan from Aston Villa, has slotted straight into the XI plus goalkeeper Conor Hazard has also enjoyed a seamless transition into the side.

Prutton predicts

Whilst Argyle may be making a good account of themselves, Prutton is predicting via his Sky Sports column that the Pilgrims will be narrowly defeated once again, this time at the hands of a very capable Birmingham side.

“What a great start to the season it has been for Birmingham. There is such a level of enthusiasm around the club that there hasn’t been for a long time. It really is fabulous to see.

“Plymouth were beaten late on against Southampton last week, but will still be feeling good about their start to the season and they will have belief they can compete at this level. But I think they will just get edged out here again.

“Prediction: 2-1.”