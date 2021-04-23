Sky Sports pundit offers prediction ahead of Barnsley’s clash with Rotherham United

Barnsley could secure a Championship play-off finish tomorrow afternoon as they prepare to host strugglers Rotherham United at Oakwell.

The Tykes have enjoyed an excellent season under Valerien Ismael and sit six points clear of Reading in seventh with three league matches remaining.

Barnsley – who have won three of their last four – could secure a play-off finish tomorrow even if they only managed to draw against Rotherham, as long as Reading fail to defeat Swansea City on Sunday.

Rotherham will be desperate for points though, with Paul Warne’s side remaining four points adrift of safety with two games in hand on Derby.

The Millers cannot seem to build any real momentum, though, and threw away a 1-0 lead to lose 2-1 at home to Middlesbrough in midweek.

It promises to be a fiery affair between two Yorkshire rivals who have had very contrasting seasons, but what does David Prutton predict?

The Sky Sports pundit has gone with a 2-1 home win, saying: “This is a huge game. A win for Barnsley all-but books their spot in the play-offs, and it’s hard to state just what a remarkable achievement that is. They have been fantastic to watch under Valerien Ismael.

“Rotherham were unlucky not to get something against Middlesbrough, having had to play for 70 minutes with 10 men. Losing that game was a heavy blow, but not a hammer blow because they still have their destiny in their own hands. This is a tough ask, though. I can’t see them picking anything up from Oakwell.”

The Verdict

I’m going to have go with a Barnsley win here.

The Tykes are so enjoyable to watch and fully deserve their place in the play-offs, and I just think they will have too much quality for Rotherham going forward.

Rotherham will be missing Matt Crooks who was sent off against Boro and he is a key player who adds so much to their midfield.

They look shot of confidence and I just think that there will be a gulf of class between the two sides ahead of this weekend’s Yorkshire derby.