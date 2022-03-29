Sky Sports pundit offers frank assessment on Huddersfield Town’s play-off hopes

Sky Sports pundit Jobi McAnuff has admitted that he is fearful for Huddersfield Town in terms of the club’s play-off hopes following their recent fixtures.

The Terriers were outclassed by Millwall earlier this month as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Gary Rowett’s side.

Head coach Carlos Corberan would have been hoping to see his side deliver a response to this setback in their clash with AFC Bournemouth at the John Smith’s Stadium.

However, the Terriers were once again below par in this particular fixture as goals from Jaidon Anthony, Jefferson Lerma and Dominic Solanke sealed all three points for the Cherries.

As a result of these two defeats, Huddersfield have now slipped to fourth in the Championship standings.

Although the Terriers do have a four point advantage over the chasing pack, they have played more games than Middlesbrough, Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest this season.

Huddersfield will be looking to get back to winning ways on Friday when they face Hull City.

Ahead of this fixture, McAnuff has offered a frank assessment on the club’s play-off credentials.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast about who he thinks will make the top-six, McAnuff said: “I’ve always felt Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and again a couple of weeks ago I would have said Huddersfield Town for me would at least have been in the play-offs.

“But they’ve had a couple of bad results and performances not at the level we’ve seen with them so I would be a little bit fearful for them.

“I probably won’t go flat out, I’m going to see Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Forest and then it’s going to be one of how many we could say, probably four or five others, you know it’s crazy at the moment.”

The Verdict

It could be argued that the international break has come at the right time for Huddersfield as it will give them the opportunity to regroup ahead of what is set to be a defining stage of the season.

McAnuff’s comments are understandable as the Terriers were not firing on all cylinders during their clashes with Millwall and Bournemouth and thus the pressure is now on them to respond.

Set to face a Hull outfit who have managed to accumulate seven points from their last five league fixtures, it will be intriguing to see whether Huddersfield are able to send out a signal of intent to the teams around them by producing a positive performance in this clash.

Providing that the Terriers are able to seal all three points at the MKM Stadium, they could use the confidence gained from this result to push on in the Championship in the coming weeks.