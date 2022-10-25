Sky Sports pundit offers clear Norwich City claim ahead of crunch Burnley clash

Andy Hinchcliffe has claimed that tonight’s clash between Burnley and Norwich City will matter more to the visitors than the hosts.

The Sky Sports pundit has weighed up the importance of the fixture ahead of their meeting this evening.

Burnley go into the game sitting 3rd in the Championship table, in the middle of a 13-game unbeaten run.

But it is the Canaries who have struggled in recent weeks, with Dean Smith’s side currently seven games without a win, having earned just one point from their last four matches.

This poor run of form is why the former defender believes Norwich have more to prove by getting a good result on Tuesday night than Vincent Kompany’s side will.

He believes that Norwich will compete for promotion this season, but that they need to show their capability to come back from recent results by putting on a positive display at Turf Moor.

“It’s a huge game, it’s a bigger game for Norwich than it is for Burnley even though Burnley can go top of the table,” said Hinchcliffe, via Sky Sports.

“There would only be 17 games played so being top of the table doesn’t matter at this stage.

“But Norwich have won only one of their last seven matches, but actually watching and having covered them in a number of those games they’re not actually performing that badly.

“There is a bit of an overreliance on Josh Sargent and Teemu Pukki, we would probably expect.

“But they’re creating chances, they’re getting into the opponents’ penalty area, their conversion rate is the problem.

“They’re not scoring the goals that they should do.

“But it is a major challenge tonight against one of the form sides in the Championship away from home.

“I expect Norwich to be comfortably in the top six come the end of the season, their target is to finish in the top two.

“Tonight’s game is maybe what they need. If they’re feeling sorry for themselves, then don’t turn up at Burnley cause they’ll get turned over.

“They really have to dig deep, show what they’re made of, show the ability and character that they’re going to need to get promoted back to the Premier League.”

Norwich come into the game sitting just outside the play-off places in 7th.

A win in tonight’s fixture could see them rise to 4th, just one point adrift of their opponents.

The Verdict

This will be a huge game for Norwich this evening given their run of form.

Losing more ground to promotion rivals would make their current situation even worse, with pressure now mounting on Smith.

While Norwich haven’t played too terribly during this run, they still need to get up the results to back up their performances.

Ending Burnley’s impressive unbeaten run would be a statement of intent for the final few weeks before the World Cup break.