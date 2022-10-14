Sky Sports pundit offers Cardiff City score prediction ahead of Coventry City clash

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has issued his score prediction for Cardiff City’s upcoming clash this weekend with Coventry City.

The Bluebirds come into the fixture in good form due to a three game unbeaten run that includes back to back victories against Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers.

Mark Hudson has overseen all three matches as interim manager, having replaced Steve Morison in September.

But Mark Robins’ side lost their most recent Championship game, falling to defeat at home to promotion chasing Burnley.

Coventry have only one win to their name from only 10 league fixtures this campaign, having seen multiple games postponed.

Prutton has predicted an exciting game with plenty of goals, as he believes this one will finish 2-2 on Saturday afternoon, via Sky Sports.

The Sky Blues find themselves six points adrift of safety as they sit bottom of the league table.

Robins will be aiming to start closing this gap this weekend when they face Cardiff, who are 12th, 11 points clear of the visitors for this clash.

This one kicks-off at 3pm in the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Verdict

In terms of their relative league positions, getting a result is perhaps more important for Coventry at this stage of the season.

The Sky Blues are in risk of getting cut adrift from the rest of the table, so will need to start picking up wins to keep in touch with their rivals.

However, Cardiff have earned a strong run of form, and Hudson could be thinking about building a case to become the club’s latest permanent manager.

Another good result this weekend could make him the obvious candidate to take over the first team squad going forward.