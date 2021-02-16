Sky Sports pundit offer prediction for Millwall vs Birmingham City

Sky Sports‘ David Prutton has predicted Millwall to continue their excellent form by defeating Birmingham City at The Den on Wednesday.

The two sides could hardly come into the game in more contrasting moods – with the Lions enjoying their best unbeaten run of the campaign (6), whilst the Blues are winless in five matches.

Having produced a second comeback win on the bounce at Reading on Saturday, Gary Rowett’s team have suddenly gone from potential relegation candidates, to sniffing around the play-offs.

Millwall are still eight points off the pace, but this clash against Birmingham begins a run of eight consecutive Championship fixtures against sides outside the top-eight – which represents a real opportunity for the South Londoners to play themselves into genuine top-six contention.

Quiz: Were each of these 20 former Millwall players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Zak Whitbread Right Left

Meanwhile, Aitor Karanka’s Birmingham outfit are enduring a wretched run, and extended their horrendous home record by suffering a tenth St Andrew’s defeat of the campaign against Luton.

Each of the Blues’ previous six Championship victories have come on their travels, but Prutton expects form to come out on top here in a slender Lions success in the capital.

The Verdict

Despite thrashing Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month, Millwall have struggled massively at home this season.

However, nothing here suggests here that it’ll be anything than a comfortable home victory and I fully expect Rowett’s men to come away with another three points here which might be enough to see them climb into the top-half.