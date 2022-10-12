Sky Sports pundit makes surprising West Brom claim

David Prutton believes that West Brom are still capable of winning promotion this season despite their poor start.

The Baggies hierarchy made the decision to sack Steve Bruce on Monday after he left the side in the relegation zone after 13 games.

That is a massive underachievement for Albion considering they were expected to be in the mix for promotion and the immediate aim for the new boss will just be to get the team out of trouble as quickly as possible.

However, speaking on Sky Sports, Prutton wouldn’t rule out the prospect of West Brom reaching the play-offs and winning promotion, using the example of Nottingham Forest in the previous campaign.

“Now is the time if someone comes in and galvanises them to take them back to the Premier League. It’s a long way away but obviously we’ve got a big break coming up with the World Cup coming up.

“But I don’t see at all why West Brom can’t do what is now known as doing a Nottingham Forest.”

The verdict

This is a very bold claim from Prutton as even though a ten point gap can obviously be made up at this stage of the season, there’s a lot of question marks on the squad.

But, there are talents in the group and the board are right to think that the side should be capable of climbing the table.

The immediate focus has to be on getting in a new boss in and they will just want to get the team out of trouble in the short-term and then see how the season progresses.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.