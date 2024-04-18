David Prutton has issued his scoreline prediction for Southampton’s trip to face Cardiff City this weekend.

The Saints have earned their way back into automatic promotion contention in the last week, having won their last three games in a row.

Dropped points from the three sides above them in the table has seen them close the gap to the top two to just four points with only four games remaining.

Russell Martin’s side travel to Wales on Saturday to take on the Bluebirds as their promotion hunt continues.

The Saints play three more times before leaders Ipswich Town’s next fixture, which could take them above Kieran McKenna’s team if they can continue their winning run.

Prutton gives Cardiff v Southampton prediction

Prutton has declared Southampton as being back in the automatic promotion battle following their trio of wins in the last week.

He has another three points for the Saints on Saturday, as he expects a 2-1 win for the Hampshire outfit.

“They are [right back in the promotion battle],” said Prutton, via the Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast.

“What was seemingly a very straightforward end to the season with regards to being in the play-offs has been blown apart with those weekend results.

“That quirk of the schedule, with regards to fixtures, and given the amount of games they’re going to play before Ipswich Town gets back into Championship action, could mean we’d have a different top two, a different complexion to it, when they start playing again.

“So, they needed to get their job done, they did that very late against Watford, they did that very straightforwardly against Preston.

“I’m declaring them well and truly back in the shout for top two.

“I’m going to go Cardiff 1-2 Southampton.”

Southampton league position

Victory against Cardiff could take the Saints level on points with Leeds United in third, although the Whites have a considerable goal difference advantage over Southampton.

Martin’s side will be hoping four wins from four in their final games can take them into the top two, as they chase promotion back to the top flight at the first attempt.

The trip to Wales will be followed by games against Leicester City, Stoke City and Leeds.

The Hampshire side is unbeaten in their last four matches, beating Preston North End, Watford and Coventry City in their last three fixtures.

Ipswich won’t be in action this weekend due to the FA Cup, but the Foxes face West Brom, while Daniel Farke’s team travels to face Middlesbrough.

Southampton still have top two chance

If the Saints can win all four of their final games then they stand a solid chance of earning automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Given they play Leicester and Leeds in that run, beating two of their rivals could give them an edge in the battle for a top two spot.

The fixture list has also delivered a strange sequence, meaning Southampton play three more times before Ipswich’s next game, which could give them a psychological advantage if they can get ahead of them in the table during this run.

We have seen the top three all drop points in recent weeks, indicating the pressure is getting to them, which has opened the door for the south coast club.